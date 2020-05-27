Rookies make their coach proud

McFarland is expected to come in and give the Steelers ground game some depth, bringing a versatile approach to the game.

"He is a speed guy," said Locksley. "Sometimes he gets put into a box of just being a situational player. Having had him a year he has shown over and over that he has more value than that. He proved that to us here. We ran between tackles. He has done short yardage. He has the ability to do both. His size, stature in height at 5-9, might not be elite. But he isn't a small guy. He has tremendous acceleration. He can go from 0-60 fast. He carried the load. Everyone knew the type of player he was, and he lived up to that expectation. He is a big play guy. He is going to make plays for you because of his skillset.

"He also can be a receiver out of the backfield, which so many teams take advantage of that matchup with running backs in the passing game. I have known him since the seventh grade. He always had this skill set as a receiver. He did a lot of that coming from his high school program. Having him in our system, and the way it was installed. The system fit Anthony's skill set and what we do with the running backs in the run and pass game and added value to his game."

McFarland finished his Maryland career with 1,648 rushing yards in just two seasons, ranking 21st overall in school history. He ranks ninth in school history with six 100-yard games. McFarland also has 24 receptions for 199 yards.

His numbers were down last year because of a high ankle sprain he suffered, with just 614 rushing yards, but his ability to fight through the injury was a testament to his toughness.

"That is the part of the game when people ask about his toughness, that is what I was pleased to see," said Locksley. "For a speed guy who relies on that speed, acceleration and change of direction, for his game the worst thing that can happen to a guy like him is a high ankle sprain. It's tough on a guy like that. He fought through it. He practiced with it. He tried to play on it. We shut him down because we wanted to get him to as close to 100 percent as we could to get the production. I was proud to see him fight through it in practice. We gave him a chance to heal, because time is all that helps. But I was pleased to see him fight through it. He had over 100 yards rushing his final game. He got right back to his production once healthy.

"You just see it in him. He loves football. There is no doubt. Football has been a big part of his life and given him so many opportunities. When he is on the field, he has a passion for it and loves to play it."