Rookie Recap: Jaylen Warren

Mar 06, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

One of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the Steelers rookie class in 2022 was the emergence of running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, coming in wide eyed and not knowing what to expect.

"Every day I come to the Steelers facility I see the Steelers logo and I am like, really. I am going to the Steelers facility," said Warren before the start of the season. "I still get the same high from the first time I walked in here. It's still surreal at this point."

It didn't take long for Warren to switch gears, going from a wide-eyed rookie to a contributor who made the 53-man roster.

"It was like a dream came true," said Warren back in August after learning he made the roster. "That is what I was working for, and it finally happened. It was like a moment of silence. I was too shocked to react to anything. I called my family and said I really made it. It's true, I made it.

"I shocked myself to be able to compete with these guys. There are great athletes all around. Being able to compete with them made me better in all aspects of the game."

Warren finished the 2022 season with 77 carries for 379 yards, a 4.9-yard average, and one touchdown in 16 games working as Najee Harris' backup. He added 28 receptions for 214 yards, a 7.6-yard average.

He had one of his best games of the season in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, with career highs of 12 carries for 76 yards.

It was a strong ending to what was a special season for Warren.

"It was a huge blessing," said Warren of the 2022 season. "It was a dream come true. Honestly, I guess I never viewed myself as someone who would play a huge role on an NFL team. I came in doing what I could. As time went on, they trusted me more and put me in those critical situations and I think I showed they can trust me in those situations."

PHOTOS: Jaylen Warren 2022 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers RB Jaylen Warren from the 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Saints 20-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Saints 20-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Saints 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Saints 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Saints 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Saints 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Noyes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

RUSHING/RECEIVING:

Rush Attempts:   
12 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
11 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
9 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
6 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 24, 2022
1 more at 6

Rushing Yards:   
76 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
50 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
38 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
37 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
36 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023

Rushing Average:   
6.3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
4.1 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
3.5 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022

Longest Runs:   
31 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
22 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
21 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
19 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
14 vs. New York Jets, Oct 02, 2022

Rushing TDs:   
1 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022

Receptions:   
4 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2 more at 3

Receiving Yards:   
40 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
39 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
25 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
22 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
17 at Miami Dolphins, Oct 23, 2022

Receiving Average:   
13.3 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
9.8 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
8.3 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
7.3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2.3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023

Longest Receptions:   
26 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
15 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 11, 2022
13 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
12 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022

All-Purpose Yards:   
98 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
77 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
75 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
63 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
49 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022

Special Teams Tackles:   
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
1 more at 1

Most TDs   
1 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022

