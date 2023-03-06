Rookie Recap: Jaylen Warren

One of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the Steelers rookie class in 2022 was the emergence of running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, coming in wide eyed and not knowing what to expect.

"Every day I come to the Steelers facility I see the Steelers logo and I am like, really. I am going to the Steelers facility," said Warren before the start of the season. "I still get the same high from the first time I walked in here. It's still surreal at this point."

It didn't take long for Warren to switch gears, going from a wide-eyed rookie to a contributor who made the 53-man roster.

"It was like a dream came true," said Warren back in August after learning he made the roster. "That is what I was working for, and it finally happened. It was like a moment of silence. I was too shocked to react to anything. I called my family and said I really made it. It's true, I made it.

"I shocked myself to be able to compete with these guys. There are great athletes all around. Being able to compete with them made me better in all aspects of the game."

Warren finished the 2022 season with 77 carries for 379 yards, a 4.9-yard average, and one touchdown in 16 games working as Najee Harris' backup. He added 28 receptions for 214 yards, a 7.6-yard average.

He had one of his best games of the season in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, with career highs of 12 carries for 76 yards.

It was a strong ending to what was a special season for Warren.