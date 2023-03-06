Rookie Recap: Jaylen Warren

One of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the Steelers rookie class in 2022 was the emergence of running back Jaylen Warren.
Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, coming in wide eyed and not knowing what to expect.
"Every day I come to the Steelers facility I see the Steelers logo and I am like, really. I am going to the Steelers facility," said Warren before the start of the season. "I still get the same high from the first time I walked in here. It's still surreal at this point."
It didn't take long for Warren to switch gears, going from a wide-eyed rookie to a contributor who made the 53-man roster.
"It was like a dream came true," said Warren back in August after learning he made the roster. "That is what I was working for, and it finally happened. It was like a moment of silence. I was too shocked to react to anything. I called my family and said I really made it. It's true, I made it.
"I shocked myself to be able to compete with these guys. There are great athletes all around. Being able to compete with them made me better in all aspects of the game."
Warren finished the 2022 season with 77 carries for 379 yards, a 4.9-yard average, and one touchdown in 16 games working as Najee Harris' backup. He added 28 receptions for 214 yards, a 7.6-yard average.
He had one of his best games of the season in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, with career highs of 12 carries for 76 yards.
It was a strong ending to what was a special season for Warren.
"It was a huge blessing," said Warren of the 2022 season. "It was a dream come true. Honestly, I guess I never viewed myself as someone who would play a huge role on an NFL team. I came in doing what I could. As time went on, they trusted me more and put me in those critical situations and I think I showed they can trust me in those situations."
Take a look at photographs of Steelers RB Jaylen Warren from the 2022 season
2022 SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:
RUSHING/RECEIVING:
Rush Attempts:
12 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
11 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
9 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
6 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec 24, 2022
1 more at 6
Rushing Yards:
76 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
50 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
38 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
37 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
36 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
Rushing Average:
6.3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
4.1 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
3.5 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
Longest Runs:
31 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
22 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
21 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
19 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
14 vs. New York Jets, Oct 02, 2022
Rushing TDs:
1 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
Receptions:
4 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2 more at 3
Receiving Yards:
40 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
39 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
25 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
22 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
17 at Miami Dolphins, Oct 23, 2022
Receiving Average:
13.3 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
9.8 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
8.3 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
7.3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2.3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
Longest Receptions:
26 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
15 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec 11, 2022
13 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
12 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
All-Purpose Yards:
98 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
77 vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov 13, 2022
75 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 30, 2022
63 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
49 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
Special Teams Tackles:
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 16, 2022
1 more at 1
Most TDs
1 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022