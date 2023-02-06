Rookie Recap: DeMarvin Leal

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal got off to a strong start with the Steelers, the third-round draft pick showing what he can provide from the get-go.
In his first five games, which included a start Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, he had showed what he could be for the black and gold.
He recorded nine tackles, including five solo stops, two passes defensed and a tackle for a loss to start of the season.
His season got slightly derailed when he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the next six games, slowing but not stopping his progress.
Leal returned Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, playing the last six games, with one start, while recording five tackles, two of them solo stops. He finished the season playing in 11 games, with two starts, with 14 tackles, eight solo stops, three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.
Leal, who came to the Steelers from Texas A&M, wants more in 2023 and he plans to attack every area of his game to ensure that happens.
"I just want to improve everything," said Leal. "All phases of the game. Make sure I am a better me. All phases. I need to work on all phases. It's never going to stop."
One of the best things for Leal in 2022 was getting the experience under his belt along with the rest of the rookie class, knowing that is going to provide huge dividends down the road.
"At different portions of the season most of us have been thrown into the fire," said Leal. "For a rookie class to be thrown into the fire that brings confidence. Looking back at year one, looking at the film, we know what we can do. We know we can do better. Going into year two it feels like it's going to be scary."
Take a look at DeMarvin Leal's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
2022 SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:
DEFENSIVE:
Total Tackles:
4 vs. New York Jets, Oct 02, 2022
3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
2 vs. New England Patriots, Sep 18, 2022
1 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
2 more at 1
Solo Tackles:
2 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 01, 2023
2 vs. New York Jets, Oct 02, 2022
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
3 more at 1
Passes Defensed:
2 at Buffalo Bills, Oct 09, 2022
1 vs. New England Patriots, Sep 18, 2022
Tackles For Loss:
1 vs. New York Jets, Oct 02, 2022