Rookie Recap: DeMarvin Leal

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal got off to a strong start with the Steelers, the third-round draft pick showing what he can provide from the get-go.

In his first five games, which included a start Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, he had showed what he could be for the black and gold.

He recorded nine tackles, including five solo stops, two passes defensed and a tackle for a loss to start of the season.

His season got slightly derailed when he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the next six games, slowing but not stopping his progress.

Leal returned Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, playing the last six games, with one start, while recording five tackles, two of them solo stops. He finished the season playing in 11 games, with two starts, with 14 tackles, eight solo stops, three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.

Leal, who came to the Steelers from Texas A&M, wants more in 2023 and he plans to attack every area of his game to ensure that happens.

"I just want to improve everything," said Leal. "All phases of the game. Make sure I am a better me. All phases. I need to work on all phases. It's never going to stop."

One of the best things for Leal in 2022 was getting the experience under his belt along with the rest of the rookie class, knowing that is going to provide huge dividends down the road.