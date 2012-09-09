Roethlisberger is Digest Player of Week

Sep 09, 2012 at 05:37 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

**

BEN ROETHLISBERGERQuarterback**

Through the early stages of the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger was the primary reason the Steelers held a 19-14 lead over the Denver Broncos. To that point, Roethlisberger had completed 20-of-34 for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and on the two touchdown drives, he converted six third-down situations with his passes, including both touchdowns. He finished 22-of-40 for 245 yards, including a late interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Heath Miller, who caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown; and Larry Foote, had eight tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack for a loss of 5 yards, a pass defensed and two quarterback pressures.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 1 Blog: Communication is the key

A look at all the news and notes as the Steelers took on the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season opener
news

Week 1 Injury Report (49ers)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 1
news

Pretty as a picture

Matt Canada hopes preseason offered a snapshot of offensive potential
news

Steelers emphasize solid tackling against 49ers

San Francisco among the best in the league after the catch
Advertising