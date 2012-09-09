Roethlisberger is Digest Player of Week

Through the early stages of the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger was the primary reason the Steelers held a 19-14 lead over the Denver Broncos. To that point, Roethlisberger had completed 20-of-34 for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and on the two touchdown drives, he converted six third-down situations with his passes, including both touchdowns. He finished 22-of-40 for 245 yards, including a late interception that was returned for a touchdown.