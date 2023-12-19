Riley returns to practice

Defensive back Elijah Riley retuned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.
Riley was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on November 20 after getting injured in the Steelers Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Riley has played in 10 games this season and has seven tackles, including three solo stops, one sack and two tackles for a loss, as well as two special teams tackles.
Pro Bowl voting is underway: Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25.
During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.
