Reed ready to get going

Aug 31, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

It's been a crazy 24 hours for newly acquired linebacker Malik Reed, who was on a flight to Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, and on the field with his new teammates on Wednesday.

"I found out I was traded in the morning, went in and saw a lot of my old teammates, the GM, the coaches and stuff like that," said Reed. "My wife and I flew out, left around 7 p.m., got in around 11:30, went to sleep around 1 a.m., and got up at 5:50. It was a pretty quick turnaround.

"It's a new opportunity. A fresh start. I am ready. I am happy to be here. Happy to meet the guys and see what type of guys they have. I am ready to get going. That's why we're all here, to win games. That is what I am excited about."

The Steelers made a trade with the Denver Broncos for Reed, who has started 34 of the 45 games he played in over three seasons with the Broncos. Reed has recorded 118 tackles, 71 of them solo stops, 15 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Whatever role he is in with the Steelers, and whatever side he lines up on outside, he is comfortable with.

"I am embracing whatever opportunity I get," said Reed. "I know I am here for a reason, so I am ready to embrace it, ready to go. I am comfortable playing on both sides."

Reed had heard rumblings of a trade, and was happy when it all played out, he ended up with a team like the Steelers.

"I heard there was a lot of interest," said Reed. "I know the Steelers are a top-notch organization and Coach (Mike) Tomlin is a top-notch coach. I was more than happy to be able to come here.

"I am just ready to be a Steeler."

Reed is no stranger to the Steelers outside linebackers, having watched his fair share of tape on T.J. Watt.

"I watched a lot of film of their defense last year, T.J. leading the league in sacks," said Reed. "They do a lot of great things out there on defense. I see how they get after the quarterback, how aggressive they are, and I think I fit in well."

The Steelers don't play their regular season opener until Sept. 11 against the Bengals, so Reed has a little bit of time to get acclimated to the defense before things start rolling. He was already meeting with the coaches after practice on Wednesday just to get started.

"So many things they do on defense, the terminology is different, but the technique is the same as where I came from," said Reed. "I am just trying to get it all down. I pride myself on being kind of smart, picking up on things."

PHOTOS: Practice - Aug. 31

The Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Warren: 'I shocked myself'

Rookie Jaylen Warren said it was a dream come true making the 53-man roster

news

Plenty to work with

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada among those believing in receivers

news

Watt ranked No. 6 in NFL's Top 100

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 6 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

news

Turning the tables to help a teammate

Normally it's established veterans who help younger teammates, but not in the case of Tre Norwood and Levi Wallace

news

Making up for lost time

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. assimilating quickly since joining the Steelers

news

Not what they wanted to see

Offensive line responds to being put 'up on the board' by Mike Tomlin

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC West

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Offensive line in transition again

New players, new coach, new approach will be on display in Latrobe

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC South

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Austin has grit and grind

Calvin Austin III is bringing his 'Memphis kid' approach to Pittsburgh

news

Sizing up Najee, QBs and special teams

Spring sessions revealing on a number of levels in advance of camp

Advertising