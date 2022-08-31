Reed ready to get going

It's been a crazy 24 hours for newly acquired linebacker Malik Reed, who was on a flight to Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, and on the field with his new teammates on Wednesday.
"I found out I was traded in the morning, went in and saw a lot of my old teammates, the GM, the coaches and stuff like that," said Reed. "My wife and I flew out, left around 7 p.m., got in around 11:30, went to sleep around 1 a.m., and got up at 5:50. It was a pretty quick turnaround.
"It's a new opportunity. A fresh start. I am ready. I am happy to be here. Happy to meet the guys and see what type of guys they have. I am ready to get going. That's why we're all here, to win games. That is what I am excited about."
The Steelers made a trade with the Denver Broncos for Reed, who has started 34 of the 45 games he played in over three seasons with the Broncos. Reed has recorded 118 tackles, 71 of them solo stops, 15 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Whatever role he is in with the Steelers, and whatever side he lines up on outside, he is comfortable with.
"I am embracing whatever opportunity I get," said Reed. "I know I am here for a reason, so I am ready to embrace it, ready to go. I am comfortable playing on both sides."
Reed had heard rumblings of a trade, and was happy when it all played out, he ended up with a team like the Steelers.
"I heard there was a lot of interest," said Reed. "I know the Steelers are a top-notch organization and Coach (Mike) Tomlin is a top-notch coach. I was more than happy to be able to come here.
"I am just ready to be a Steeler."
Reed is no stranger to the Steelers outside linebackers, having watched his fair share of tape on T.J. Watt.
"I watched a lot of film of their defense last year, T.J. leading the league in sacks," said Reed. "They do a lot of great things out there on defense. I see how they get after the quarterback, how aggressive they are, and I think I fit in well."
The Steelers don't play their regular season opener until Sept. 11 against the Bengals, so Reed has a little bit of time to get acclimated to the defense before things start rolling. He was already meeting with the coaches after practice on Wednesday just to get started.
"So many things they do on defense, the terminology is different, but the technique is the same as where I came from," said Reed. "I am just trying to get it all down. I pride myself on being kind of smart, picking up on things."
The Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex