Reed ready to get going

"I am embracing whatever opportunity I get," said Reed. "I know I am here for a reason, so I am ready to embrace it, ready to go. I am comfortable playing on both sides."

Reed had heard rumblings of a trade, and was happy when it all played out, he ended up with a team like the Steelers.

"I heard there was a lot of interest," said Reed. "I know the Steelers are a top-notch organization and Coach (Mike) Tomlin is a top-notch coach. I was more than happy to be able to come here.

"I am just ready to be a Steeler."

Reed is no stranger to the Steelers outside linebackers, having watched his fair share of tape on T.J. Watt.

"I watched a lot of film of their defense last year, T.J. leading the league in sacks," said Reed. "They do a lot of great things out there on defense. I see how they get after the quarterback, how aggressive they are, and I think I fit in well."

The Steelers don't play their regular season opener until Sept. 11 against the Bengals, so Reed has a little bit of time to get acclimated to the defense before things start rolling. He was already meeting with the coaches after practice on Wednesday just to get started.