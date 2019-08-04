Ready to head to Heinz Field

training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Aug 04, 2019
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will leave Saint Vincent College today and head to Heinz Field for the annual Family Fest, a practice and evening of fun and games that fans always enjoy.

For players who are new to the black and gold this year, including many of the team's rookies, this will be the first time practicing at the place that is their new home and they can't wait to get out there.

Some of the newcomers gave their take on tonight's practice:

Rookie receiver Diontae Johnson:
"I am looking forward to just being able to practice in the stadium. It's a big moment being on the field for the first time, getting a feel for the grass. I am looking forward to that. It will be my first time. It will hit once I step on the field."

Rookie linebacker Sutton Smith:
"I am going to be star struck just by looking at the stadium. My stadium back in college, nothing against, Northern Illinois, it held 30,000 people. It's going to be a bit of a change of scenery for me. It's nothing new. I played at big stadiums before. But knowing this is my home stadium is going to be cool. It's going to be really cool. Hopefully there are going to be a lot of people there and it's going to be a fun atmosphere."

Rookie linebacker Devin Bush:
"It's the first time we will be getting on there with our cleats. It's going to be a lot of fun. It will be a great experience, great to have the fans out there."

Free agent receiver Donte Moncrief:
"It's going to be great to get out in Heinz Field in front of those fans. I always like playing there, even as an away fan. I can't wait to get out there and get in front of them."

Rookie cornerback Justin Layne:
"Just seeing the environment, it's going to be amazing. I can't wait."

Rookie running back Benny Snell:
"I am very anxious. I haven't even gotten to see the field that much. I will feel like I am finally home. I am definitely excited and can't wait for the experience."

2019 Steelers Family Fest, presented by Giant Eagle
Date: Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Heinz Field
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
Practice Begins: 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: Purchase Online Now

Join us at the 2019 Steelers Family Fest, presented by Giant Eagle, at Heinz Field on Sunday August 4, 2019. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and practice begins at 6:30 p.m. Activities will begin on Art Rooney Avenue outside of Heinz Field at 4:00 p.m. Highlighted by a full practice under the lights, fans can meet Steelers Legends, enjoy games and activities, win prizes with the Steelers Mobile App, and more. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

