Ravens trying to solve offensive struggles

The loss to the Jets didn't change any of that from the Ravens' perspective.

Baltimore's first three losses were by a combined 11 points (28-27 to Oakland on Oct. 2, 16-10 to Washington on Oct. 9 and 27-23 to the New York Giants on Oct. 16).

The Jets game, likewise, was a one-score game.

But the Jets game was also representative of the struggles the Ravens have had scoring points this season.

Baltimore managed just 11 first downs, went 3-for-14 converting third downs (21 percent), amassed only 245 total net yards, held the ball for 23:23 and didn't score an offensive touchdown.

Head coach John Harbaugh emerged from the Ravens' gut-punch loss to the Giants Baltimore surrendered a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on fourth-and-1 with 1:23 left in regulation as determined as ever to right the Ravens' ship.

"I don't think we've played the kind of football we're capable of playing yet, by far, this year," he said. "I'm very confident in our guys and our ability to play really good (football and in) our ability to coach really well. I'm excited about where the season is going to go, without question.

"I know exactly what needs to be done, in terms of what needs to be corrected, but we have to get it corrected. It's not a mystery. It's not new, and it's not news. It's the same thing it's been. We will keep just pounding away at the things we have to do better and the things we have to eliminate from our football to play winning football.