Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- Staying Solid (Tribune Review)
The Steelers' defense was as solid as ever in yesterday's 24-20 triumph over San Diego.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered."
- One-Yard Win (Post-Gazette)
RB Le'Veon Bell drove the ball into the end zone at the last second to lift the Steelers over the Chargers last night.
- Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
QB Mike Vick delivered when the Steelers needed him most last night to be named *Steelers Digest *Player of the Week.