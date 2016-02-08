Rapid Roundup - Monday

- He Made It (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Former Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene was one of the six players selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016.
Photos from the career of former Steelers LB Kevin Greene.
- Super Rankiings (Beaver County Times)
With Super Bowl 50 behind us, The Beaver County Times' Chris Bradford has his take on the best Super Bowl champs of the past.
- Award Winner (Steelers.com)
WR Antonio Brown won the NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year award last Saturday for his 2015 performance.
- Take Two (Steelers.com)
With 11 attempts in 2015, the two-point conversion played a big part in the Steelers' game.