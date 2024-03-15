Queen signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract.

Queen was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 28th overall selection.

Queen was asked during his introductory press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex what attracted him to the Steelers, and he pointed to Coach Mike Tomlin, who was standing just feet away.

"That man standing right there," said Queen, looking toward Tomlin. "The organization itself is known for winning, great defense, and a bunch of stars over here. Just wanted to come be a part of that and be that extra piece to try to win again."

Queen went on to talk about Tomlin, and how he has heard what a great coach he is to play for and he wanted to experience that.

"Everything you hear about him, he's a great person, great coach," said Queen. "Everybody loves him. Never heard one bad thing about him."



Queen has had plenty of experience playing in front of Steelers Nation while with the Ravens, but said he is thrilled to be on the other side of the rivalry and have Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels for him.

"Just the good side of that, being able to play for them, put on for the city, put on for them, it's something that you can't beat," said Queen. "You grow up watching this team and how fierce they were, how they played the game, how the fans loved them, so I can't wait to be a part of that."

Queen has started every game since he was drafted, a total of 67, and has 453 tackles, including 296 solo stops. He has 37 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, four interceptions, and 15 passes defensed. He also has five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.

In 2023 Queen had a career-high 133 tackles, as well as a career best 84 solo stops. He had nine tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He was an Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection last season, as well as selected for the Pro Bowl Games.

According to NextGen Stats, Queen led all linebackers with 20 quick pressures in 2023, even though he was blitzing at just the 23rd-highest rate among linebackers (min. 500 snaps). Queen also generated a 25.5% pressure rate in 2023, the sixth-highest among linebackers (min. 50 pass rushes).

Queen finished the 2022 season with a team-high 117 tackles, a career-high five sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Queen led the Ravens in tackles in 2021 with 98, 68 of them solo stops, as well as 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was a key component in the Ravens' having the No. 1 ranked defense against the run in the NFL, allowing just 84.5 yards per game

Queen wasted no time starting as a rookie, starting his career off by leading the team in tackles with 105, 65 of them solo stops, three sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, including one returned 53 yards for a touchdown, and a pass defensed.

He became the first rookie since 2000, which is when the stats became available, to record at least 100 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown. His efforts didn't go unnoticed as he earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.