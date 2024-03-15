 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Queen signed to three-year contract

Mar 15, 2024 at 11:38 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract.

Queen was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 28th overall selection.

Queen was asked during his introductory press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex what attracted him to the Steelers, and he pointed to Coach Mike Tomlin, who was standing just feet away.

"That man standing right there," said Queen, looking toward Tomlin. "The organization itself is known for winning, great defense, and a bunch of stars over here. Just wanted to come be a part of that and be that extra piece to try to win again."

Queen went on to talk about Tomlin, and how he has heard what a great coach he is to play for and he wanted to experience that. 

"Everything you hear about him, he's a great person, great coach," said Queen. "Everybody loves him. Never heard one bad thing about him."
 
Queen has had plenty of experience playing in front of Steelers Nation while with the Ravens, but said he is thrilled to be on the other side of the rivalry and have Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels for him. 

"Just the good side of that, being able to play for them, put on for the city, put on for them, it's something that you can't beat," said Queen.  "You grow up watching this team and how fierce they were, how they played the game, how the fans loved them, so I can't wait to be a part of that." 

Queen has started every game since he was drafted, a total of 67, and has 453 tackles, including 296 solo stops. He has 37 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, four interceptions, and 15 passes defensed. He also has five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.

In 2023 Queen had a career-high 133 tackles, as well as a career best 84 solo stops. He had nine tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He was an Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection last season, as well as selected for the Pro Bowl Games.

According to NextGen Stats, Queen led all linebackers with 20 quick pressures in 2023, even though he was blitzing at just the 23rd-highest rate among linebackers (min. 500 snaps). Queen also generated a 25.5% pressure rate in 2023, the sixth-highest among linebackers (min. 50 pass rushes).

Queen finished the 2022 season with a team-high 117 tackles, a career-high five sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Queen led the Ravens in tackles in 2021 with 98, 68 of them solo stops, as well as 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was a key component in the Ravens' having the No. 1 ranked defense against the run in the NFL, allowing just 84.5 yards per game

Queen wasted no time starting as a rookie, starting his career off by leading the team in tackles with 105, 65 of them solo stops, three sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, including one returned 53 yards for a touchdown, and a pass defensed.

He became the first rookie since 2000, which is when the stats became available, to record at least 100 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown. His efforts didn't go unnoticed as he earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Queen played college ball at LSU where he appeared in 41 games, starting 16, and recorded 131 tackles, 59 of them solo stops. He also had 17.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery. He was also named the Defensive MVP of the 2020 CFP National Championship Game.

Related: How He Fits: Patrick Queen

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: 

DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles    
13 vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec 19, 2021

Solo Tackles    
11 vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec 19, 2021

Sacks    
1.0 at Tennessee Titans, Oct 15, 2023
10 more at 1.0.

Passes Defensed    
1 vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec 31, 2023
14 more at 1.

Forced Fumbles    
1 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 26, 2023
4 more at 1.
     
Fumble Recoveries    
2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 11, 2020

Tackles For Loss    
3 at Cleveland Browns, Oct 01, 2023
3 more at 3.

Interceptions    
1 at San Francisco 49ers, Dec 25, 2023
3 more at 1.

Special Teams Tackles    
1 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec 02, 2020

Longest Opp Fumble Return    
53 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 11, 2020

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS - POSTSEASON: 
DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles    
8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Jan 28, 2024

Solo Tackles    
7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Jan 28, 2024

Tackles For Loss    
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 15, 2023

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Patrick Queen

Steelers signed LB Patrick Queen on a three-year contract

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo\Jed Jacobsohn)
1 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo\Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
2 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) pictured before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
3 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) pictured before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops back in coverage as he defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops back in coverage as he defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6)walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6)walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
6 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
7 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) gets in position during the second half of the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
9 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) gets in position during the second half of the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen defends during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. The Colts won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen defends during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. The Colts won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
FILE - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen works out prior to an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. Pittsburgh is luring inside linebacker Queen away from rival Baltimore. The Steelers and the second-team All-Pro have agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
11 / 12

FILE - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen works out prior to an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. Pittsburgh is luring inside linebacker Queen away from rival Baltimore. The Steelers and the second-team All-Pro have agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 12

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wilson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract
news

Elliott signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract
news

Kuntz signed to three-year contract 

The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract 
news

Steelers acquire Jackson in trade with Panthers

The Steelers acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick from Carolina in a trade that sent Diontae Johnson to Carolina
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves today
news

Steelers release Neal

The Steelers released safety Keanu Neal

news

Steelers release Cole

The Steelers have released center Mason Cole
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers released three veteran players on Monday
news

Meadors signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
news

Steelers sign five to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed five players, including some who spent time on the practice squad in 2023, to Reserve/Future contracts
news

Steelers sign 17 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed multiple players to Reserve/Future contracts today
Advertising