Prisuta's Further Review vs. Dolphins

Roethlisberger's take: "The referee came up to me and said, 'Just so you know, everything is going to have to be reviewed, every single part of it.' I said, 'That's fine.' I knew mine (his lateral to Brown) was good. I thought the rest of them were. That's one of those plays that you would have liked to have let it go and then let replay overturn it. But he obviously saw something and he blew it dead."

Added Clark: "When you put yourself in that position, when you're banking on Marcus Gilbert handling the ball for you to win the game that means you haven't done what you're supposed to do earlier, and it's mostly defense. When you score 28 points you should win games."

WHAT'S MY LINE?

The fivesome, from left to right, of Mike Adams, Ramon Foster, Cody Wallace, David DeCastro, and Gilbert was the sixth different starting offensive line combination for the Steelers this season.

The Steelers emerged having allowed four sacks over the last four games, the first time that's happened during a four-game stretch in the regular season since 2005.

But three of those sacks were surrendered yesterday against the Dolphins (one led to a fumble that Miami turned into a touchdown for a 10-7 lead after gaining possession at the Steelers' 31-yard line).

The offensive line also was flagged for five of the nine penalties assessed to the Steelers (Gilbert for holding; DeCastro for holding; Wallace for a false start; Foster for being ineligible downfield; and Wallace for a personal foul).

"We allowed some hits and some sacks on the quarterback. That's unacceptable," Gilbert said. "I have to do a better job. We have to do a better job overall."

GOING FOR IT

The Steelers called a timeout with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter after an incomplete pass on third-and-10 from their own 10-yard line. They wound up going for it on fourth down and came up 2 yards short after a Roethlisberger scramble.

"I wasn't sure of the communication at that point," Cotchery said. "We ended up wasting a timeout because I was coming off the field (following the incompletion on third down). The other receivers were coming off the field, as well.