Polamalu AFC Defensive Player of Week





Safety Troy Polamalu was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week – again.

Polamalu was honored for the second straight week, this time for his performance in the Steelers 23-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Polamalu got the Steelers on the board when he intercepted his former college roommate Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

"Troy had a tremendous break on the play," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Whether or not he was baiting Carson is debatable. It was a route that he was familiar with. I think TO (Terrell Owens) was the intended receiver, and may have tripped or stumbled coming out of his break. I think that provided the necessary grass that Troy needed to come down hill on the ball and make the play. But no question, Troy was in great position and he had a great break on the ball."

As has been the case over the last month Polamalu also helped to seal the win with another big play when he intercepted Palmer at the goal line as the Bengals were driving late in the game, returning it to the 12-yard line.