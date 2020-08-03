Players would 'run through a brick wall' for Tomlin

As had been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Steelers held a weekly virtual team meeting on Monday, June 1, one week after the death of Floyd.

Tomlin opened the zoom meeting, just like he did in all of the previous weeks. But this time, things were a little different.

Football was not the topic on this day. It wasn't even thought about. On this day the topic would be centered around Black Lives Matter, with players and coaches all being given the opportunity to talk, to share their emotions, to share what was on their mind.

"He told us to stay together, be as one and work through the situation. He handled it with class," said Ola Adeniyi. "You have a bunch of guys where everyone is not going to feel the same way. You have 90 players and coaches on one phone call. He gave everybody the floor, everybody that wanted to speak. They could give their opinion and the way they felt.

"He let everyone speak and talk to get out how they felt and share your opinions about the matter. Now guys have a way to talk, not hold back, and speak their mind. That was good to have. It was good to hear all the opinions. Not everyone is going to agree on things. Just to know where everyone was coming from is good.

"I am glad we did it. We confronted it rather than ran away from it. We brought it up and he gave us the floor. We didn't hide from it. He confronted it head on and gave everyone the floor. That was pretty good."

As with everything he has done since he arrived in Pittsburgh, Tomlin read the room. He knew what mattered on that Monday morning, and it wasn't football. There was only one thing he asked from the players, that if they wanted to speak out on their social media platforms, or express themselves in any way as the season progressed, that they do so thoughtfully and with class.

"He showed us he cared about what was going on in the world, not just because of the skin color he is, but just world peace in general," said James Washington, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 2. "He said I know how it is to once be there and how to avoid things. Some guys shared a few of their experiences. We just sat, talked and listened. It was guys venting, saying what they wanted to get off their chest. We all listened to each other because we are brothers. For a lot of guys to come out and say stuff about their experiences it really helped, and it helped ease the emotion in the room.

"He told us if you have something to say, say it. But don't lead with aggression. Don't let your feelings take over what you need to get off your chest. It wasn't about vengeance or aggression. Look at everything from both sides. A lot of guys used their platform to get something out and say it. Nobody went overboard. Everyone did a good job of saying what they had to say and left it at that.

"It shows in his mind there is more to life than just football. When he showed us that as players, we respected him even more. He is always looking out for everyone's well-being, no matter if you are on the team or not, and we want to do everything for him."

For two hours the group talked. They shared raw emotions. There were no barriers, no judging each other. Just talking and listening.

"It was really valuable," said Mike Hilton. "Especially him being an African American coach. He knows what is going on across the world. Everybody was able to say how they felt about the situation. We heard different stories from different people. It showed we are all one and we are doing everything we can to make this a better situation.

"He expressed to us using our platform to bring attention to the situation as much as possible. People know our names. They know who we are. He told us to find ways to bring our thoughts out there and handling it right. He told us to be smart about what you post, how you word it. He said express yourself in good ways. With us and our platform we have to use it the best way possible and be smart. It was big time. Our platform means a lot. If guys express how they feel, it can make a difference."

One of the biggest factors that Tomlin told the players was no matter what it was they decided to do, from sharing thoughts on social media to any manner they want to express their feelings in season, he would have their back.

"When your leader tells you he has your back no matter what you decide to do, you feel good about your judgment and what you want to do," said Hilton. "You won't be hesitant about what others think about you. You will go with your decision and trust it.

"As far as football, it's what we do. That comes easy. What we do off the field is important. We have to bring attention to this situation and make it the best we can."

Players spoke out on social media. They did so in a manner Tomlin asked them to. And they still took heat from fans. But they didn't let it bother them, because they had the support of those who matter.

"Coach saying he has our back, telling us he is proud of us and supports us in every way is what matters," said Adeniyi. "He told us to stay together as a team and be as one. He told us to keep the outside noise, outside, and focus on the task at hand and work as a team."