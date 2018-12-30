Pittsburgh is 'Stronger Than Hate'

It became a rallying cry for the City of Pittsburgh in the days after the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, that took the lives of 11 innocent people.

"Stronger Than Hate."

The saying, combined with a take on the Steelers logo with the Star of David replacing a hypocycloid, quickly helped to bring the city together and became a symbol of hope.

The logo is something people gravitated toward and the Steelers teamed with Tim Hindes and Underground Printing to sell shirts with the logo, with all proceeds benefiting the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Fund for Victims of Terror.

Before today's game, Steelers President Art Rooney II presented a check to Meryl Ainsman, Chairman of the Board for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, for $70,000, representing the proceeds from the sale of the shirt. Tim Hindes, the Principal and CEO of Trailblaze Creative, who created the logo, and Mike Withrow from Underground Printing were also on hand, all partnering to make the donation possible.

"On behalf of Tim Hindes, the folks at Underground Printing and the Steelers, we are pleased to present the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh a check to help support the families involved in the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue," said Rooney. "Our community unified to help the victims of the attack on our neighbors, friends and worshippers in Squirrel Hill. Our hearts remain heavy, but we are thankful to everyone who was able to contribute to the efforts to provide emotional and financial support during an unthinkable time in our city."

The logo also appears on signage around Heinz Field, a constant show of support for those whose lives were taken and support for those impacted.