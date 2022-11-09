Pickett ready to go after 'productive' bye week

The Steelers plan on using veteran Steven Sims in the slot more often, but Pickett will obviously have to lean more on wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth more, as well.

"We just have to adjust that with how we do different things," Pickett said. "I think the ball gets spread around more. There are guys who will step up as a receiver room to fill that void. I'm excited to see guys get opportunities and see what they do."

The Steelers and Pickett realize they can't do anything about how they've started this season. But they do have control over how they finish.

"I view every week as a fresh start because your resume means very little, what you've done to this point means very little, the most significant opportunity is the one that awaits us all," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "Whether you're 2-6 or 6-2, coming off of a bye week or coming off of a short week, the windshield component is the big picture for us as opposed to the rearview mirror."

That's been Tomlin's message to his team and particularly to his rookie quarterback.

Pickett seems to have taken that to heart, which is why he spent the bye trying to correct the issues of the past and put his best foot forward in the second half.

Will it work?