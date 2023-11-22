Pickett and offense stepping up to challenge

Improving on those will be a point of emphasis moving forward. And for Pickett, that starts with himself.

The second-year quarterback hasn't topped 160 passing yards in any of the team's past four games, something that culminated with him throwing for 106 yards in last Sunday's 13-10 loss at Cleveland. It was the lowest yardage total for Pickett in a game in which he has started and finished in his career.

There was too much of what head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday when announcing the move to let Canada go where the Steelers still looked like they were making early-season mistakes in late November.

Pickett takes that as a challenge to both himself and the offense as a whole.

"We're trying to make things change, to get a spark going," Pickett said. "It's challenged everybody. You know, I feel like you have to take it personally. You know, it's a guy you've worked with since I got drafted here. You want to play great. You don't want anyone to get let go like that. So absolutely. You know we got to answer the bell, find out what we need to do to play better. And then you know, just go and take care of business."

It's not like the offense isn't capable. Early in the season, Pickett was completing chunk plays, as evidenced by his two passing touchdowns of over 70 yards to George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, respectively. And the running game has produced an average of 181 yards per game over the past three games.

But finding a level of consistency has been tough at times.