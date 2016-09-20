Physicality on the back end

MAKING A STAND:** The Steelers kept the Bengals out of the end zone on a possession that achieved a first-and-goal from the 1 late in the third quarter thanks to penetration and a break.

-First-and-goal from the 1: The Bengals attacked with H-Back Ryan Hewitt and RB Jeremy Hill in an "I" behind Dalton, and with OT Jake Fisher deployed as an extra tight end ("No. 74 is eligible") along with Uzomah and Tyler Kroft.

Hill's run up the middle wound up losing 2 yards when LB Ryan Shazier broke inside of Uzomah and was able to clog the lane. As Hill attempted to deal with the pile created by Jones and Uzomah, who wound up on Jones' back, LB Ryan Shazier broke in unblocked from the left side of the defensive formation and made a reaching tackle on Hill.

-Second-and-goal from the 3: Uzomah went up for a high pass in the back of the end zone but was judged to have come down out of bounds. The play began with a play-action fake to Hill and with Hewitt, from the front of the "I," and Kroft, pulling from left to right, leading an apparent run right. Shazier, LB Ryan Shazier and Mitchell played a run and Uzomah worked his way around LB William Gay on the way to the back of the end zone. Golden broke off from Fisher (Davis also had coverage on the eligible OT) and got to Uzomah in time to attempt to push him out of bounds.

Replays showed Uzomah got a knee down in the back of the end zone but Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said he didn't challenge the call because "I was told he was out of bounds."

Third-and-goal from the 3: Dalton flushed left in response to a three-man rush and tired to hit Uzomah again but the throw was short. CB Stephon Tuitt came off WR A.J. Green as Dalton released the ball and missed an attempt at a diving interception.

The Bengals kicked a 21-yard field goal on fourth down.