Perry broke barriers across the board

What also would stand out, is how Rooney and the organization treated him during the most difficult time of his rookie year, a time that changed everything for him.

Perry started off with a bang when he ran for a 93-yard touchdown in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on the first play of his career. And the regular season also started off strong for him, catching 14 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns, in his first six games.

"It was a very tough game, like it is today," said Perry. "He talked to us about the hard work, the physicality that went into practices, two-a-days, getting prepared for game days like these guys do today. Just how mentally strong he had to be.

"He was a very humble person, so he was never overly braggadocious about his time playing. I did gather he was having a very, very good rookie season, catching passes and returning kicks and you know, on his way to becoming a really good player in the NFL."

Until it all came to a quick and disappointing end. Going against the New York Giants in the sixth game of his career, Perry was hit by Giants defensive tackle Rosey Grier and linebacker Bill Svoboda, resulting in a fractured pelvis and dislocated left hip.

It was a devastating injury for the young receiver, something that he was never able to come back from. But he had a support system that got him through it all – Art Rooney Sr. and his wife, Kathleen.

"I remember at a very young age him sharing what that really meant to him," said Perry. "He told me he was in the hospital for 13 weeks in traction. Obviously, surgery is a lot better today. Those were some tough long days. Hard days.

"He said Mr. Rooney and/or his wife either came by the hospital or called him every single day for those 13 weeks. Every day. I think that left an indelible mark on him. First of all, what kind of people they were. It meant so much to him. That was a major part of getting him through that trying time. You are a young athlete in the prime of your career and now that probably wasn't going to happen because of the nature of the injury.

"He shared that Mr. Rooney told him all along if you want to come back and try to play, or if you don't want to play, you will have a position with this organization and that meant a lot to my dad."

Perry's dream was to return to the playing field, but after losing the speed that made him so effective, he knew it wasn't going to be a reality.

Instead, he made history, becoming the NFL's first Black assistant coach when Rooney kept his promise and hired him as the receivers/ends coach in 1957 and then he went on to work as a scout in 1958.

While Perry relished the roles and was grateful for the opportunity, it wasn't where his path would eventually lead. Rooney had paid for his first year of law school at Duquesne University, and that led to him breaking more barriers.

"What the Rooneys did for him to get him onto the next chapter of his life was huge and meant so much to him," said Perry. "That was passed down to his kids and really stuck. That hit home for me. I keep a lot of those lessons in my life now.

"I can't tell you how emotional I get when I talk about it. You don't see that often. I didn't live in that era, but you don't see that type of commitment, support and help now. That is rare. He was blessed to have been there.

"My life wouldn't be the same, his life wouldn't be the same, if he hadn't been in Pittsburgh. If he were still here today, he would attribute a lot of his experience there in Pittsburgh to Art Rooney Sr. helping him with the opportunity to play and being there for him all the time. That was appreciated so much by him. I learned stories from a young age that I carry with me now."