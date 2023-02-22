An appreciation for those who made a difference

Safety Miles Killebrew knows the more you educate yourself, the more you can recognize those who have made a difference, which includes people in the history of the country, as well as people who are making a difference today.

"My father is Black, I am of mixed decent, Black and White," said safety Miles Killebrew. "Anytime there is an opportunity to recognize someone in this country for their unique background or their diversity or whatever it is, I think it's important to recognize that because that is what makes this country so special.

"It's a great reminder to spread love in our community. I would say that this is a time when the Nation needs a lot more love and I want to be at the forefront of that with the guys around me."

While Black History Month is celebrated in February, for these players and countless others that history is something that is celebrated year-round.