Harvin making his mark

In celebration of Black History Month, we take the time to recognize and reflect on the thoughts and contributions of members of the Steelers organization. Today, punter Pressley Harvin shares why Black History Month is important to him and his story of being one of only five Black punters in the history of the NFL.

For punter Pressley Harvin, Black History Month is about learning about those who came before him, understanding the history of the men and women who made strides to make life better for him and others just like him.

"Going back, looking at the history of Black History Month and the things that happened and the things that transpired to have where we are today, sometimes you have to take a step back and look at that history to really learn from it," said Harvin. "I really honor and recognize the month by always trying to find something that's fresh and new education wise. I always wanted to learn more about the Black heritage, Black culture.

"Just being able to be a Black athlete, especially a Black punter, a Black specialist in the NFL, there hasn't been too many of us so just trying to make the road easier for the people that's going to be behind me is my biggest thing."

And Harvin is spot on. There haven't been many Black punters in the history of the NFL and he is somebody who is opening doors for those who come after him, showing them what they can do.

The only Black punters in the NFL have been Greg Coleman (1977-88), Reggie Roby (1983-98), Rodney Williams (2001), Reggie Hodges (2005-12), Marguette King (2013-18) and Harvin (2021-present).

Harvin is the only active Black punter and getting to where he is today had its challenges.

"I have always been more of an underdog in football," said Harvin. "Whenever I have to prove myself, I have always had that underdog mentality. The biggest underdog factor is I am a Black punter, and you never see that much.