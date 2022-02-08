Mitchell broke barriers to live out his dream

Despite what he saw, he never gave up. Many would have just accepted what was in front of them. But Mitchell wasn't one to accept anything less than what others had.

"I just knew that if I wanted what they had, I have to do what they are doing, which was get a good education, find a way to have a job that would be in demand whether I was black, brown or whatever," said Mitchell. "There weren't any big houses, or front yards, or nice cars in my neighborhood. I saw that on the other side of the tracks. That is what I wanted when I grew up. My parents told me the way to get it when I grow up is to get a good education because that is the only way you are going to get it.

"There were no doctors, lawyers, bankers, engineers in my neighborhood. They were common people with less than a high school education. I grew up in a blue-collar area. Very modest.

"The school I went to was segregated so I didn't have a white teacher until I went to college. When they came out with new books and materials, those went to the white schools. We would get the old books that were torn up, written in, cut out. I knew the education I got, by the time I got to college was inferior of what the white kids got in the same area I lived that went to all white schools. But I had to find a way."

While at Williamson High School, Mitchell and four of his black classmates won an area science fair, then a state science fair, and then finished third in the country in a nationwide science fair. All five students were offered scholarships to Alabama or Auburn, but there was still a hurdle for Mitchell to overcome.

"All of us were offered scholarships to study engineering at the Southeastern Conference schools and all of the white schools in the South because that had never been done before," said Mitchell. "I could have gone to Alabama or another white school, but I wanted to play football and Alabama wasn't recruiting black players then."

So instead of taking advantage of the scholarship, and staying home and going to Alabama, Mitchell enrolled at Eastern Arizona Junior College to play football, where he received a scholarship. He earned Junior College All-American honors, and caught the attention of University of Southern California, committing to play for Coach John McKay.

That never happened.

Instead, his childhood dream came true.

"Coach Bryant was visiting Coach McKay at USC, speaking at his clinic, and Coach McKay was bragging that he had a black kid from Mobile who was coming to Southern Cal," explained Mitchell of how it all played out. "Alabama never saw me play. Alabama had recruiters in the state. They called every John Mitchell in the phone book until they got my dad.

"They wanted to know if I was the John Mitchell who accepted the scholarship. Two days later Coach Bryant had a couple of coaches in my mother's home to visit with us to see if I wanted to go to Alabama. Two of his assistants visited, Pat Dye was one of them."

For the Mitchells, or anyone living in that neighborhood, having white visitors wasn't normal.

"A white person wouldn't have any reason to come there unless they were looking for someone to do some work for them, cut the grass, things like that," said Mitchell. "They didn't cross the railroad track either. We didn't have a lot of white visitors for any reason I can think of. That just didn't happen. That track separated the haves from the have nots. That is just the way it was.

"But they came to my house. I visited with them and a week later I took an official visit to Alabama, met Coach Bryant, my mom, my dad and myself.