Pens goalie shows the Steelers some love

The black mask has the gold stripe down the middle, his No. 29 on the front like the Steelers numbers, and even a facemask painted that includes a chin strap with his facial hair painted underneath.

"I wanted to make it a little personal," said Fleury. "It's pretty good. I am happy with it."

His Steelers look won't stop with the mask. Fleury is wearing gold pads and while it's Penguins gold, they are designed to look like the Steelers jersey pants with a black stripe down the side and the toe box replicating cleats and his gloves in the framework of receiver's gloves.

"It's a great sports town and even though we play hockey, we watch them, cheer for them, and go to the games," said Fleury. "It's a fun city to play for and to cheer for them has been a lot of fun. I am just trying to have a little football out there on the ice."

The idea is born: The idea for Fleury's mask originated when he and fellow goalie Jeff Zatkoff were bouncing thoughts off each other of what they were going to do with their masks for the Stadium Series game.

"We were just talking about playing in Soldier Field in a football stadium and we thought it would be kind of neat to incorporate the Steelers, such a big team," said Zatkoff. "Everybody is such Steelers fans. If the helmet is to go to charity or be auctioned off, it would be such a big draw to be able to paint it like the Steelers helmet."

Zatkoff said he felt the painter did a great job on the helmet, making it look "dead on" with the exception of a Penguins logo instead of a Steelers logo.

"I think it is exactly what he was looking for," said Zatkoff. "At first he didn't know how to incorporate the facemask with the chrome cage. Putting the chin at the bottom and the helmet at the top, it worked out perfectly.

"I just had the concept of the helmet. I brainstormed with him for the main concept, everything you see is him."

Adding the Steelers touch: Once the two goalies came up with the idea, the wheels were set in motion and Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze jumped into action. Fleury, Heinze and assistant equipment manager Danny Kroll sat down and went over some ideas while on the road, looking at pictures of Steelers helmets from Heinze's collection in the Penguins equipment room.

"The Steelers helmet is one of the most iconic football helmets there is," said Heinze. "We wanted to keep it in the same light. We wanted to pay tribute to the Steelers, but we kept it as a Penguins football helmet, ala Steelers. We have the Penguins logo on one side like the Steelers.

"We're real excited about this. This just worked out unbelievable. The fact that we were able to create a Steelers helmet on a goalie mask is great. What better way to put some artwork on a mask than the Pittsburgh Steelers and make it a football helmet."

For Heinze, who is a diehard Steelers fan, it was a labor of love as well helping to put the concept to work. He made sure the numbers were the same as the Steelers numbers, the American Flag is on the back, and even the helmet warning sticker will be put into place. The original version of the helmet had a black strap on the back and Heinze had a strap painted gold so it blended with the gold stripe on the helmet.