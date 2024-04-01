Patterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.
Patterson, who is entering his 12th season, is a four-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro selection (2013, 2016, 2019, 2020) and a two-time AP Second Team All-Pro selection (2015, 2018) as a returner. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times (2013, 2016, 2019, 2020).
Patterson's honors don't stop there. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice (Sept. 2013, Nov. 2019), NFL Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Week 8 of 2013, Week 11 of 2022), NFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 3 of 2022) and selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2013.
In addition, he was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s team as a kick returner.
Patterson holds the NFL record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown with nine. He also led the NFL in kickoff return average three times, and twice led the league in kickoff return yardage.
Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the 29th overall selection. He spent four seasons with the Vikings, before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017. He was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018, then signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019, where he spent two seasons. Patterson spent the last three years with the Atlanta Falcons, where Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the head coach.
Patterson has 273 career kickoff returns for 7,989 yards, a 29.3-yard average, with nine touchdowns. He has a career-long 109-yard touchdown return his rookie season, as well as five other 100-plus yard returns for touchdowns in his career. In addition, he has 10 postseason kickoff returns for 274 yards, a 27.4-yard average. Patterson is ranked second among qualified returners in NFL history with a 29.8 kickoff return average, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.8).
Patterson, who has appeared in 170 games, starting 60, has carried the ball 514 times for 2,511 yards, a 4.9-yard average, and 22 touchdowns. He has 298 career receptions for 2,795 yards, a 9.4-yard average, and 16 touchdowns.
Cordarrelle Patterson's Single-Game Highs:
Rushing/Receiving/Returns
Rush Attempts
22 vs. New Orleans Saints, Sep 11, 2022
17 at Seattle Seahawks, Sep 25, 2022
16 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 12, 2021
1 more at 16.
Rushing Yards
141 at Seattle Seahawks, Sep 25, 2022
120 vs. New Orleans Saints, Sep 11, 2022
108 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 28, 2021
Rushing Average
8.3 at Seattle Seahawks, Sep 25, 2022
7.7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 12, 2021
6.8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 28, 2021
Longest Runs
67t at St. Louis Rams, Sep 07, 2014
50t vs. Detroit Lions, Dec 29, 2013
47t vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct 15, 2017
Rushing TDs
2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 06, 2022
2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 28, 2021
1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan 08, 2023
17 more at 1.
Receptions
8 at Green Bay Packers, Nov 24, 2013
7 vs. New York Jets, Oct 10, 2021
7 at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct 23, 2016
Receiving Yards
141 at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 08, 2013
126 at New Orleans Saints, Nov 07, 2021
97 vs. New York Giants, Dec 03, 2017
Receiving Average
28.2 at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 08, 2013
24.3 vs. New York Giants, Dec 03, 2017
24.0 vs. Denver Broncos, Nov 26, 2017
Longest Receptions
79t at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 08, 2013
64 at New Orleans Saints, Nov 07, 2021
59 vs. New York Giants, Dec 03, 2017
Receiving TDs
3 vs. Washington Commanders, Oct 03, 2021
1 vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct 31, 2021
1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 19, 2021
10 more at 1.
All-Purpose Yards
258 at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 08, 2013
254 vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 27, 2013
206 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 20, 2022
Kickoff Returns
5 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Dec 06, 2015
5 vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 27, 2013
1 more at 5.
Kickoff Return Yards
228 vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 27, 2013
198 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Dec 06, 2015
179 at Chicago Bears, Oct 21, 2018
Longest Kickoff Return
109t vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 27, 2013
105t at Chicago Bears, Sep 15, 2013
104t vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov 16, 2020
1 more at 104.
Kickoff Return TDs
1 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 20, 2022
1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov 16, 2020
7 more at 1.
Fair Catches
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 01, 2016
1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec 15, 2013
Punt Return Yards
9 at Tennessee Titans, Sep 11, 2016
Punt Returns
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 01, 2016
Kickoff Return Average
49.7 at Chicago Bears, Sep 15, 2013
49.0 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 20, 2022
45.6 vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 27, 2013
Special Teams Tackles
1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 12, 2021
1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 08, 2020
19 more at 1.
Most TDs
3 vs. Washington Commanders, Oct 03, 2021
2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 06, 2022
2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 28, 2021
2 more at 2.
Miscellaneous Tackles
1 vs. Miami Dolphins, Sep 30, 2018
1 at Detroit Lions, Nov 24, 2016