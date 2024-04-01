Patterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.

Patterson, who is entering his 12th season, is a four-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro selection (2013, 2016, 2019, 2020) and a two-time AP Second Team All-Pro selection (2015, 2018) as a returner. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times (2013, 2016, 2019, 2020).

Patterson's honors don't stop there. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice (Sept. 2013, Nov. 2019), NFL Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Week 8 of 2013, Week 11 of 2022), NFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 3 of 2022) and selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2013.

In addition, he was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s team as a kick returner.

Patterson holds the NFL record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown with nine. He also led the NFL in kickoff return average three times, and twice led the league in kickoff return yardage.

Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the 29th overall selection. He spent four seasons with the Vikings, before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017. He was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018, then signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019, where he spent two seasons. Patterson spent the last three years with the Atlanta Falcons, where Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the head coach.

Patterson has 273 career kickoff returns for 7,989 yards, a 29.3-yard average, with nine touchdowns. He has a career-long 109-yard touchdown return his rookie season, as well as five other 100-plus yard returns for touchdowns in his career. In addition, he has 10 postseason kickoff returns for 274 yards, a 27.4-yard average. Patterson is ranked second among qualified returners in NFL history with a 29.8 kickoff return average, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.8).