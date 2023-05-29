Peterson set to add to family legacy with Steelers

In three seasons at LSU, Peterson reset the standard for what a defensive back should be. He recorded seven interceptions, including four in his final season to go with 135 tackles, while also starring as a punt and kick returner as a true junior.

His number 7 has become one LSU's top playmaker has worn since Peterson left the school and announced he would declare for the 2011 NFL Draft.

It would have been nice to join McFadden with the Steelers, but given where the team was picking in the draft, there was little chance of that.

After Peterson ran a 4.34 40-second dash at 219 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine while also displaying a 38-inch vertical jump, there was little doubt he would be one of the top picks in the draft.

That didn't stop Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin from attending the LSU pro day.

Tomlin already knew all about Peterson. He had heard all about him through McFadden and had met him previously.

"Coach Tomlin, being a football aficionado, he was always entertaining the conversation, asking me questions," McFadden recalled. "With Pat doing what he did in high school and then eventually going to LSU, being more on the national stage where Mike could actually watch, he was like, 'Man B-Mac, everything you said about your cousin, you were dead on.'"

Thirteen years later, Peterson is a member of the Steelers.

Tomlin appreciates those who play the game at a high level and do so the right way. Peterson has always done that.

A true shutdown cornerback in his prime, Peterson is no longer that guy. But the other things he brings to the table are valuable, particularly considering the Steelers selected two young cornerbacks, Joey Porter Jr. and Corey Trice, in this year's draft.

"The intangible quality, his football character, his love and passion for the game. I think that is just something to be learned from," Tomlin said. "We had the benefits of a guy like Joe Haden with a similar resume and love and passion for the game. So Pat P is a guy that brings something beyond his resume and playmaking capabilities, which is an asset to football teams. When guys can be living examples of what to do, how to go about this professional football business, I just think we all benefit from that. He is that. I think that's something that I've known about him, even prior to him being in the National Football League. That guy is a football lover, and an appreciator of this game. I think his actions reflect that. I think that's some of the things that made him very attractive."

And Peterson isn't ready to hang up his cleats anytime soon, though he knows he's not a guy who is simply going to line up and follow the opposing team's top receiver any longer like he did for so much of his career.