On handling success, Burns, Pouncey at RT

Q. When you ask a player something like that, how do you know he's not just trying to sell you one of his friends?**

A. I get a lot of that, but over the years I've learned to decipher what's real and what's not. It's pretty evident to me. I may not be able to explain it concisely in words, but it's a feel from doing this job for a number of years.

Q. The Jets are 1-3, and you're a 3-1 team that's playing them at home and coming off a 29-point victory. But you also have a bunch of injured players and may have to do some serious shuffling along the offensive line. So is this a situation where your team has to overcome adversity, or a game where it has to handle some recent success?

A. It's both. And I think that's the appropriate answer to that question and the appropriate line of discussion. Week in and week out, regardless of record, this is the National Football League. There are no homecoming games in this thing. These guys are quality professionals. You look along the Jets defensive line, they have quality first-rounders. We have our work cut out for us, but we have our work cut out for us every week. I don't subscribe to that let-down theory. We have some adversity, but there's always some adversity. The big thing is we take the tools that are provided to us today and go out and do the job, and that is our intention.

Q. Staying with the offensive line, Maurkice Pouncey is an All-Pro center, and he was talking about maybe playing some tackle, and he said he was willing. With a guy like him who's an All-Pro, is that kind of a move something you ask him to do, or talk about with him in advance, or does he come to you and volunteer?

A. You ask him, but it's not a question we haven't asked him before. Unfortunately. There have been some lean circumstances in the past. He knows that he is the disaster-disaster tackle, as we call it. And he's capable.

Q. What skills does he have that might encourage you to use him at tackle instead of somebody else if the situation arose?

A. He is just such a high-pedigree center that those traits are applicable to the tackle position, in the same ways that if you had a highly-pedigreed safety, their attributes might be applicable to cornerback. I'm sure that was an interesting discussion 20-some years ago when they brought Carnell Lake in and asked him to play corner when Rod Woodson got hurt. It's probably a similar discussion. Carnell Lake was a uniquely talented safety, and that unique talent probably spilled over and allowed those coaches to seriously consider and have those discussions and make that move. Really it's a similar discussion when you're talking about Maurkice Pouncey at the center and right tackle position.

Q. When talking about rushing the passer a couple of weeks ago, you said the coaches have to do a good job of putting guys in position to win the one-on-one matchups. Can you do that with an offensive lineman, and what are some of the common strategies that could be employed?

A. We can work to minimize one-on-one matchups, and that's one of the things you're capable of doing on that side of the ball. You can't necessarily dictate what the one-on-one matchups are, but we can work to keep positional guys off the islands, and we do and we will in this football game.

Q. Does that become an 11-man job?

A. It certainly is. If we're focused on helping the right tackle position and that means Al Villanueva has got a good work day cut out for him at left tackle, because you can't help both. If you're using chips in protections, then you're getting fewer people out in the route, and that puts more of the onus on the people who are out running the routes in terms of getting open. Because if you only have three out in the route instead of five, those three can be double-teamed. It's a global discussion. It definitely involves all 11 people. All 11 people aren't necessarily privy to the conversation nor need to be, but they just need to have an understanding and an appreciation for the adjustments that are going on around them.

Q. You've already played the Bengals and the Eagles, and both of those teams have talented defensive lines. Today, it will be the Jets defensive line. How do the Jets utilize their front four compared to the way the Bengals and Eagles do?