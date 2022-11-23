Okorafor a living the American dream

When the Steelers agreed to a three-year contract extension with right tackle Chuks Okorafor in the offseason, some expressed surprise Okorafor was still just 24 years old at the time.
After all, how could a player who had been with the Steelers the previous four seasons, including the last two as the starter at right tackle, be younger than some of the players entering the league in this year's NFL Draft?
But Okorafor has always been a little ahead of his time.
To see that, you only need to go back and look at his history playing football.
In 2013, the new coaching staff at Western Michigan had a junior day on campus.
One of the young visitors hadn't been playing football all that long, but he caught the eye of assistant coach Bill Kenney.
After all, there weren't many 6-foot-5, 270-pound 15 year olds walking around Kalamazoo, Mich.
Welcome to campus, Chukwuma Okorafor.