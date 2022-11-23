Okorafor a living the American dream

"That might be his best attribute," said Steelers first-year offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who has gotten to know Okorafor this season. "He is powerful and bendy, but his best attribute might be his mind. It's not just being smart, but he's a very intelligent kid. He gets it. He does study, but he doesn't have to study like some guys. Some guys have to have repetition, repetition, repetition. As a tackle, he's probably as good as I've been around in terms of his intelligence. You say, 'Hey, do this.' And he's good figuring it out."

Maybe that's because his childhood saw his family move around so much that Okorafor had to figure out how to adjust to different situations.As a youngster, Okorafor didn't understand why the family moved so often. He only knew he had to keep making new friends.

Now, 20 years later, he gets it.

"Looking back, I understand my parents were just trying to give us a better life," Okorafor said. "I can't complain about that. But it was for sure difficult to make new friends. You finally get used to living somewhere and then you move after a year. It was difficult. But everything happened well for me."

Largely because he used the talents with which he was blessed.