Ogunjobi signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract, keeping him in the black and gold.
"It's definitely a good place to be," said Ogunjobi. "A good environment. Good city, good energy."
Ogunjobi originally signed with the Steelers last June after spending his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He started 16 games in 2022 for the Steelers, finishing the year with 48 tackles, 25 of them solo stops, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss and one and a half sacks.
He also dealt with a variety of injuries throughout the season but played through it all.
Take a look at photographs of Steelers LB Larry Ogubjobi from the 2022 season
"Sometimes you just have to be resilient and trust your process," said Ogunjobi. "There's obviously ups and downs. Seasons can play out a whole bunch of different ways. You take it one day at a time, stay focused, trust your process and just find ways to get better each and every day. For me personally, I continue to trust my process to find ways to get better. Regardless of the ups and downs of the season, when you're resilient and trust your own process, things find a way of working out."
For Ogunjobi, football is something that has worked out. His parents moved to the United States from Nigeria in 1993, a year before he was born. He started playing football in high school and over time developed a love for the game that he is passionate about now.
"I enjoy the sport," said Ogunjobi. "I should say, I love the sport. I love everything about it. Football has opened so many doors for me, allowed me to do so many things, helped so many people. I owe this game a lot, so I don't take it for granted."
In his six seasons he played in 92 games, with 79 starts. He has 277 career tackles, 162 of them solo, 64 quarterback hits, 23 sacks, 48 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.
Ogunjobi was originally drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE
Total Tackles:
9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec 08, 2019
8 vs. New York Jets, Sep 20, 2018
7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sep 09, 2018
6 at Baltimore Ravens, Oct 24, 2021
6 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 12, 2021
Solo Tackles:
5 at Baltimore Ravens, Oct 24, 2021
5 at Cincinnati Bengals, Dec 29, 2019
Sacks:
2.0 at New Orleans Saints, Sep 16, 2018
1.5 at Denver Broncos, Dec 19, 2021
1.5 at Baltimore Ravens, Oct 24, 2021
Passes Defensed:
1 at Denver Broncos, Nov 03, 2019
Forced Fumbles:
1 at Baltimore Ravens, Sep 13, 2020
1 at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 30, 2018
Tackles For Loss:
2 at Carolina Panthers, Dec 18, 2022
2 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec 12, 2021