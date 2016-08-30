Offense as versatile as it needs to be

Roethlisberger's 57-yard catch-and-run connection with Brown on the Steelers' second possession played out as it had been drawn up, eventually.

The Steelers had to call a timeout following an incompletion before snapping the ball on third-and-3 from the Steelers' 43.

"We were in the no-huddle mode," Roethlisberger said. "That's one of those instances where (offensive coordinator) Todd (Haley) wanted to call a play. So we had to switch personnel and we didn't get the personnel on in time. So rather than try to rush the play when people weren't ready, might as well call timeout, be smart, be safe.

"We stuck with the play and 'A.B.' did the rest."

Brown was also in the slot this time, just inside wide receiver Markus Wheaton on the left of the formation.

The Saints pressed with cornerback De'Vante Harris on Brown and cornerback Delvin Breaux on Wheaton.

Wheaton broke hard inside and Brown cut outside behind Wheaton at the snap and the Saints' defenders didn't switch.

Roethlisberger accepted a shotgun snap, dropped one step and released the ball with Brown having made it only to the Steelers' 45.

He eventually caught the ball at the New Orleans 42 and was gone.

Roethlisberger saw both touchdown passes as an example of what the Steelers are capable of when approach and execution come together.

"We were probably 90 percent no-huddle, calling it as we see it and going," he said. "I thought it was a good combination of that and then Todd chiming in with a play or two here or there, which is, I think, when we're at our best.