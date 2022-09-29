Until then, "You continue to put in the work and earn the trust of your coaches and teammates to go out there and do what you need to do," Alualu continued. "I have all the confidence in the world to do that."

Next up for the Steelers and their altered defensive front is a game against the Jets on Sunday at Acrisure.

The Jets (1-2) emerged from their first three games ranked fifth in the NFL in passing offense and 26th in rushing offense.

New York is averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt but has often played from behind this season (the Jets scored 14 points in the final 1:55 of regulation in their 31-30 victory on Sept. 18 at Cleveland).

That's made finding opportunities to consistently run the ball challenging in the early going this season.

But with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson poised to make his 2022 debut in the Steelers game, the Jets may arrive with more of a run-the-ball mindset.

"I think they will," Adams said. "Not even from their quarterback returning, mostly just from how we finished the last game, a little bit before that.