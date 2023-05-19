5 for Friday: No downside in Steelers re-signing Rudolph

Half the teams in the NFL changed offensive play callers this offseason. The Steelers were not one of them because they wanted to have that continuity from 2022 to 2023. And given how they finished and what lay ahead, that's not a bad thing.

The Steelers know how they want to play football in 2023. They have built their roster to accentuate how they want to play football. And their offense – which was the youngest in the NFL last season – should take another step forward in 2023.

This is a team primed to take a big step forward.

• The final phase of OTAs begin next week for the Steelers, giving the coaching staff its first opportunity to get a look at the entire roster, rookies and veterans, together.

It will be interesting to see over the coming weeks if there are any additional roster moves forthcoming. At this point, barring injuries, any further moves will be tweaks as opposed to major signings – barring something unforeseen, such as when the Browns released Joe Haden in 2018.

The heavy lifting of the offseason is now pretty much complete. Now it's time to fine tune things and begin preparations for the long haul.

• It didn't get the fanfare of some bigger signings in the NFL, but at least one person thinks the Steelers made a really big move in signing guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency.

"I think he's one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been," Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters Wednesday of Seumalo. "I think he's one of the most consistent players I've ever been around, one of the most consistent people I've ever been around. So, we're not going to replace Isaac."

That's high praise from Kelce, one of the top centers in the NFL.

He didn't stop there.