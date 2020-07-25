NFL, NFLPA come to agreement to start camp

After months without football activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football is set to return after the NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement on 2020 training camp

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement regarding the agreement, sharing his excitement about having the team return to the field.

"We are excited to come to an agreement with the NFLPA on terms for a return to play for our upcoming training camps around the League," Rooney said in the statement. "We are looking forward to having our players report to Heinz Field next week to start the conditioning and acclimation process in order to prepare for on-field action later in August.

"It is great that we can move forward with the agreed upon plans to get ready for what we believe will be an exciting season on the field, while we navigate through these uncertain times off the field."

As stated by Rooney, players will have an acclimation period before they take the field for practices in August.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Friday evening regarding the agreement.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," said Goodell in the statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."