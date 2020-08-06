NFL launches NFL Votes

The NFL has launched a league-wide, nonpartisan initiative, NFL Votes, that will support and encourage civic engagement and voting of NFL players, legends, team and club personnel, and fans.

The program focuses on three key points including voter education, registration and activation. NFL Votes is incorporated into Inspire Change, the league's social justice initiative.

Players and coaches around the NFL have been vocal about social justice issues, including the importance of voting. The NFL began running television advertisements to promote the initiative on Thursday.

"Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to ensure the right to vote for all Americans, prohibiting discrimination in voting based on race or color," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell via a press release. "Through meeting with players and legends to better understand causes and issues they are passionate about, we found a consensus around the importance of voting. That's why we're putting the power of our platform behind NFL Votes, aiming to inspire and encourage people to get educated about the voting process, to get registered to vote, and to ultimately exercise their right to vote."

The NFL has partnered with three non-profit, non-partisan organizations, I am a voter, RISE to Vote and Rock the Vote, because of their missions and experience in engaging communities and expanding voter participation and turnout. NFL players and team personnel will take part in a voter education seminar during the early portion of training camp, and league employees and NFL legends will also take part in sessions.

About I am a voter.

I am a voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. We aim to make voter identity mainstream, aspirational, and an integral component of how anyone identifies themselves. Co-founded and launched by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2018, we work to inspire and excite this generation. Through positive, informative and empowering messaging, we seek to unify around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.

About RISE to Vote

RISE is a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. RISE's non-partisan voter education and registration initiative, RISE to Vote, partners with teams, leagues and athletes to improve civic engagement in our country. The program engages thousands of players, coaches and staff on how to vote and why it matters, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to get involved, make a difference and inspire their fans to be civically active.