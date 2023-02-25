NFL Combine: How to Watch, Listen & Follow

Steelers fans will likely get a look at the teams' No. 1 draft pick when the NFL Scouting Combine heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Feb. 28-March 6.

Who will that player be?

Only time will tell.

But over 300 players will participate in what has become known as football's biggest job interview during a week filled with on-field workouts, medical testing, interviews with coaches, general managers and team personnel, and plenty of on camera time with the media.

For those participating it is an opportunity to stand out, make a lasting impression, or even open some eyes in front of all NFL football personnel.

And Steelers.com will have you covered from beginning to end with daily coverage from the Combine.

Here is what to expect and how you can make sure you don't miss any of the action or news.

Video Content

The Steelers Media Productions team is on-site in Indianapolis throughout week, providing Steelers Nation with all the sights and sounds of the NFL Scouting Combine. Fans will be able to watch the following exclusive video content ON Demand on Steelers.com, the Steelers Mobile App, as well as on the Steelers social media channels:

Tuesday - General Manager Omar Khan's media availability Wednesday - Exclusive 1-on-1 with Omar Khan All week - Lookback NFL Scouting Combine workout highlights of current and former members of the Steelers All week - Exclusive interviews with Steelers personnel All week - Videocasts of SNR Drive with co-hosts Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson (Steelers YouTube exclusive)

Audio Content

Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) is a fixture on Radio Row at the NFL Scouting Combine again this year, broadcasting live coverage throughout the week. Dale Lolley, Matt Williamson, Max Starks and Wes Uhler are live from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. If you miss any of the coverage, you can always go back and hear it in the audio section of the Steelers Mobile App.

Editorial Content

Steelers Contributing Writer & Editor Dale Lolley publishes daily reports from Indianapolis, while Mike Prisuta of the Steelers Radio Network provides a daily, unique take on the NFL Network's broadcast coverage through the Combine.

Combine Trivia & Prediction

YinzChat, the Steelers official mobile trivia and predictive game, will feature new, NFL Scouting Combine themed questions through the event. All you need to do to compete and win great prizes is download the Steelers Mobile App and register to play.

En Español

No te pierdas el 1 a 1 entre Álvaro Martín y GM Omar Khan, en español, disponible exclusivamente en las plataformas de Steelers En Español la próxima semana. ¡Sigue a @LosSteelers para asegurarte que no te lo pierdas!

Daily schedule for on-field televised workouts on NFL Network:

Thursday, March 2: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3: Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen