Next step for Pickett: Mastering the Red Zone

Inside the 10, he's 4 of 9 for 22 yards and two scores.

Getting better in those situations is something the rookie definitely wants to improve.

"There are things that we like and things I know I've got to improve and get better at," he said. "It's knowing what those are, finding that out and then attacking that."

As the Steelers showed on Sunday, getting there is more than half the battle.

The Steelers did score twice in three goal-to-go situations as Pickett and fellow rookie George Pickens both scored from the 1.

The rushing touchdown was the third of the season in those situations for Pickett, who has shown an affinity for making plays in those situations. He not only has scored three touchdowns from the 1, he's 3-for-3 in third-and-1 rushing.

He's shown to be more than just a guy who falls forward in those situations, as well. In such a situation late in Sunday's win over the Saints, he stepped to the line of scrimmage, saw New Orleans had stacked three defensive linemen right over the center. Instead of simply trying to push his way into the end zone, he took the snap and went outside of right guard James Daniels to get into the end zone.

"It's easier late in the game than it is early on. Early on, you've got to get a feel for it, what they're doing," Pickett said. "You're taking an educated guess and going from there. Toward the end of the game, you've got a pretty good feel for how they're playing it. That's why I took it and stepped to the right. I felt like there would be a free gap, and luckily there was."