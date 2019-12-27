Needing help along the way

"Man, we're done worrying about what other people are doing," said T.J. Watt. "It's time to, and its been the whole season, time to focus on us and figure stuff out and find ways to win football games. I'm proud of some of the things we've been able to do, but it's not enough. We have to go back to the film and get those things corrected as quickly as possible and move on. We have to put our whole energy into winning this football game. There's a lot of really good film to watch from this game, some good and some bad.

"It's just a matter of being able to move on. It's the National Football League. You have to have a short memory."

While the team might not have being in control on their side, the one thing they do have is confidence in each other.

"This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. We love everybody in the locker room," said Watt. "We believe in everybody in the locker room. It's just a matter of putting together a complete game.