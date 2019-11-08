Musical backs, dynamic duo and more

Musical backs: Injuries at running back this season have presented a challenge for the Steelers offense with James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Trey Edmunds all ending up on the injury report at one point or another.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was asked about the challenge of playing 'musical running backs,' and said while it can be tough from a planning standpoint the backs have all lived up to the challenge.

"It's funny because every week you keep talking about a different music, like what chair and who it is," said Fichtner. "I just tip my hat to our guys because I don't think any one of them really paid much attention to it. It's not easy from a planning standpoint because you kind of work through the week, and then all of a sudden you start to get some of your guys back and realize there's going to be a limited amount of reps. So what we choose to do in a game, we've got to make sure that we're putting all of the guys in the best position they can be in, first, and then make sure that we at least got some reps at it or at least a rep so that they can do their job."

The Steelers ground game has been struggling because of the injuries, averaging just 88.4yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. Developing the consistency hasn't been easy with the injuries, something Fichtner knows they need to work on.

"It's collective. There's no doubt it's collective," said Fichtner. "It goes back to maybe the style of runs we're running. It goes back to what best suits that back's potential with coordination with what best suits the offensive line, in particularly styles of runs. The gap schemes. The zone schemes. Inside, outside, those type of things. Some of it is game planning.

"I'll be the first to say that if I don't put them in the best situations at times, they're not going to have a chance to do their job. So, it's collective. It always will be. Receivers have got to block. Tight ends have to block. Quarterback can't cut a guy off when he's taking inside zone track and he steps to flat in the outside zone. It's all together.