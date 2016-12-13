More than one way to run the ball

SURROUNDING SHADY:** The emphasis on defense was to afford Bills running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor as little running room as humanly possible, to make Taylor have to beat the Steelers with his arm.

Everyone apparently got the message.

Taylor was sacked five times and, thanks in no small part to a consistently disciplined pass rush, managed only 2 yards on three carries.

McCoy carried 12 times for 27 yards. One was for a 3-yard touchdown. On the other 11, he drew a crowd.

On nine of his attempts, McCoy was either held to no gain, lost yardage, was initially contacted at the line of scrimmage or had to make a move in the backfield before getting to the line.

No wonder he averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

Cornerback Artie Burns, defensive lineman L.T. Walton, linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Ryan Shazier (two times), strong safety Sean Davis and defensive end Stephon Tuitt were credited with solo tackles on McCoy.

Cornerback William Gay and Shazier (two times), Gay and cornerback Stephon Tuitt, and Cockrell and defensive lineman Ricardo Mathews shared stops on McCoy.

The pursuit was such that there always seemed to be a defender or three lurking to make a tackle on McCoy in the event one would be missed (linebacker William Gay, Tuitt, Gay, Shazier, Dupree, Mathews, Davis, free safety Robert Golden and free safety Mike Mitchell were in such positions).