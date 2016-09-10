"I feel very good," said Mitchell. "I am nervously optimistic. I don't want to feel too good because I am an older player and I know you have one good performance you can get a false sense of security. We need to stay sharp, we need to stay hard, and we need to stay focused on continuing to develop into being a world championship caliber defense.

"I think we took the right steps, I think we are still taking the right steps. That is a continual process. We are not anywhere close to where we want to be, where we need to be, but we are taking the right steps. We are ahead of where we were last year. With that being said we still need to stay focused and continue our growth."

Mitchell said those steps were aided by a familiarity playing alongside each other.