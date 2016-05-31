Mitchell embraces new role

How quickly players such as cornerbacks Artie Burns (this year's No. 1 pick) and Senquez Golson (last year's No. 2) and safety Sean Davis (this year's No. 2) are able to assimilate will dictate how much they can contribute.

But Mitchell has already noticed a competitive atmosphere in the secondary that ought to pay dividends no matter how it eventually plays out in terms of how the playing time is ultimately handed out.

"The way we do business here positions are always won and lost," Mitchell said. "Some positions could be won and lost week to week, depending on how tight the competition is. We always have a lot of competition here because we have so many good players on this roster.

"I can honestly say I played for two other organizations; man, we're deep at every position. If you're not on it, there's a young, hungry guy right there ready to take it from you.

"I think it creates a good, competitive nature within the group, within the team. Everyone's working every day to try to sharpen our sword because we always have the battle coming. That's why it's important for me and Will Gay to really try to help these guys along. I've been spending a lot of time and I've been in the building with Sean, just trying to bring him a long as fast as we can, something I wish I would have had when I was in Oakland.

"That's how we do it here in Pittsburgh, everyone mentors each other. When I first got here I had (safety) Troy (Polamalu) and (cornerback) Ike (Taylor), it doesn't get any better than that. And then last year I had Will Allen really helping bring me the rest of the way along. And that's what I want to do for these guys."

So Mitchell will lead in 2016.

It'll be up to the new guys to follow.