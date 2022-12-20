Missing the 'Immaculate' shot

"On that particular Sunday, I got a call from Les asking me if I'd go ahead and shoot the end zone and I said sure, no problem. It was the first game that I ever shot. And I cruised along. I had four magazines of 400-feet of film per magazine. They told me that'll be more than enough. Plenty. We had four reels of film that was kind of standard for anything that you did, two for offense, one in the first half, one in the second, and then one for defense and one for special teams.

"I cruise through the first three quarters, and I changed my last magazine on my camera. I started to shoot and of course now the game gets a little tense. And I don't want to miss anything. So, I'm starting early and running long on plays.

"And as it turns out at the two-minute warning, I ran out of film."

At this point the Steelers had a 6-0 lead after two Roy Gerela field goals, but there was so much more that would happen.

And McCartney was in a panic.