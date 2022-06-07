Minicamp off to a strong start

More from Tomlin:

On George Pickens comfort with the route tree:

"Very much in development. He's got a lot of talent but he's raw. But that's okay. That's why we have coaches. It's our job to help him grow and develop, not only him, but all of them. He's got a lot of talent. We drafted him where we drafted him based on that talent. It's our job and his job to develop the skill that allows those talents to show regardless of circumstance."

On the Guardian caps players have to wear as part of a new rule in the NFL:

"We're going to adhere to the rule. It's a new rule, it's for their safety and so we don't run away from those things. We run to those things. We're going to make it a non-issue for us and it's about the work that we do."

On what Brian Flores has brought to the team:

"He's doing a heck of a job. He's providing great insight, instruction. He's a hand in the pile guy. We're glad to have him."

On Diontae Johnson leading by example:

"Diontae is not a big talker. He's more of a doer and I can appreciate that. I'm aligned with that. Just putting his head down and working every day. He's going to provide quality examples of how to go to work and it's going to aid guys like Pickens in the maturation process because he has visual examples of what he needs to do and how he needs to do it."