Minicamp Blog: High energy

June 13, 2023
High energy: The energy that was ever present during the Steelers OTAs the past three weeks carried over to the team's first minicamp practice on Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
To say it was spirited, especially near the end, would be an understatement. There was plenty of chatter between the offense and defense, even if it was 'football in shorts' as Coach Mike Tomlin often refers to it.
"It's been pretty spirited the whole time," said quarterback Kenny Pickett. "It's been a good environment to work and compete against a really good defense. Our guys on offense have shown up and competed as well. It's back and forth all day, high level of play.
"It was good. OTAs and minicamp have been going really well. Guys showed up, working hard, taking steps in the right direction, so it's been good."
A year ago, Pickett was attacking minicamp as a rookie still learning the ropes and getting his footing. Now, he is helping out the rookies who were in the same place he was last year.
"Whatever chance I get. I was there last year," said Pickett. "I know what it's like. I've been one time around the track as Coach T would say. I can help those guys with whatever they need.
"I think those guys are doing a really good job of getting up to speed and playing at a high level out there."
A get back year: The Steelers kicked off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the final week of work before the team gets a break leading into training camp.
Receiver Diontae Johnson is on hand after spending time during voluntary OTAs doing work on his own, focusing on areas of his game that he wants to take to the next level.
"It's good being back, seeing all of the guys," said Johnson. "I am looking forward to getting it going. Put it on film. Show what I have been working on and chase that championship."
Johnson said being on hand is important because it helps build the bond that will carry over into the season.
"Just getting a feel for everybody," said Johnson, who was in town for the start of OTAs. "Learning how people play, their moves. Getting to know each other. Team bonding. See what the coaches have planned for us and put it on film."
A key area of focus for Johnson this offseason is his yards after catch. Johnson is coming off a season where he had 86 receptions for 882 yards, with only 236 of those being yards after catch.
"I am working on everything really," said Johnson. "Pretty much my main focus has been yards after catch. I want to show I can really run with the ball in my hands and show that breakaway speed. I have been doing a lot of running. That is the main focus. Hitting on a little here and there. I am ready.
"(Last year) was an odd year for me. Everybody goes through their ups and downs. This is the get back year for me. I am going to put it all on film and let everybody know what they have been missing."
One thing that led to that 'odd year' comment for Johnson was not scoring a touchdown in 2022. He came close, but no cigar. This year, he wants to change that.
"I just missed that feeling," Johnson told me with a wry smile and a look in his eyes that he truly did miss it. "That feeling with the crowd. I just want to get that feeling again. It's a different feeling when you score a touchdown and get those six points. It's all the plays that lead into the touchdown. It will feel even more special to me because of all the work you do to get in the end zone.
"I almost had one. Maybe it wasn't meant to be. It's a new year and I am ready."
Seeing the change: One of the main things everyone wanted to see out of OTAs was improvement, and with minicamp now underway, it's showing on the field.
"I have seen so much improvement from communication overall," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Seeing guys improve is always awesome. Being here with the guys, the past couple weeks, you see it.
"I feel like it's been a good OTAs so far. We are continuing to get better. This minicamp week we are continuing to build on what we have done, which is being here, working together to build communication and get in shape. It's finishing off strong."
Highsmith, who said he is 'confident we are going to get something worked out' as far as a contract extension 'because I want to be here for a long time,' loves the group of outside linebackers the team has, including new additions in veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig.
"I think we have a great group," said Highsmith. "Bringing in a guy like Markus, who has been in the league for a while, established, it's awesome adding him. He is going to add a lot of value to our room. We drafted Nick, and he is getting better and better every day."
Then and now: The Steelers were a much different offense and a much different team throughout the second half of last season.
Running back Najee Harris attributed the resurgence on offense to an eventual revelation, individually and collectively.
"I feel like we found our identity," Harris said. "Early on we didn't know what we were. There was a lot of stuff going on, especially the quarterback position, just bringing new guys in. Really, we didn't have our identity. We were trying to look for it. And I think later on after that bye week we kind of figured out what we do best, and that's playing Steelers football, that's what we do. We run the ball. We have a good defense. We got good players outside so we try to get them the ball in space, we try to get deep balls downfield. But we have to control the line, we have to, control that rushing attack so we can out more pressure on the defensive coordinator to figure out what to do.
"If they want to stack the box, they we have people on the outside. If they want to play a six-man box then we can run the ball. I think we just got into an area where we found out who we are."
One of the challenges at the outset of this season will be to carry over the momentum generated after the bye week last season.
"It starts in practice," Harris continued. "It starts in the locker room. It starts in film. We gotta keep pressing. We gotta keep doing the small things, the little things, going to our meetings. We have to keep knowing that from where we were last year, after that bye week, us just really getting into the details, us really keying in on what we need to focus on, us working on the small things, like, for me my alignments and everything like that. All the little small details that play a big role, I think all that stuff plays over to the game. In the game it should be easy, it should be just execution, and that's where I think we got better last year.
"Just going into (training) camp, I feel like all of us, we know exactly what we are. We know exactly what we need to work on. We're doing a lot with the guys we have here, especially the new guys.
"We got (wide receiver) Calvin (Austin III) back, I think I'm excited about that. Calvin's kind of a unicorn, you can out him really anywhere, put him in the backfield, at slot, everywhere. I think he's gonna be featured a lot. He's gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses, that'll help out all of us, just seeing him line up everywhere.
"I'm excited for this year, especially for the guys we have coming in."
Harris confirmed he's noticed changes in what the players are being asked to do during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but didn't elaborate.
"I don't want to go into details, but yeah," he said.
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta