Minicamp Blog: High energy

Then and now: The Steelers were a much different offense and a much different team throughout the second half of last season.

Running back Najee Harris attributed the resurgence on offense to an eventual revelation, individually and collectively.

"I feel like we found our identity," Harris said. "Early on we didn't know what we were. There was a lot of stuff going on, especially the quarterback position, just bringing new guys in. Really, we didn't have our identity. We were trying to look for it. And I think later on after that bye week we kind of figured out what we do best, and that's playing Steelers football, that's what we do. We run the ball. We have a good defense. We got good players outside so we try to get them the ball in space, we try to get deep balls downfield. But we have to control the line, we have to, control that rushing attack so we can out more pressure on the defensive coordinator to figure out what to do.

"If they want to stack the box, they we have people on the outside. If they want to play a six-man box then we can run the ball. I think we just got into an area where we found out who we are."

One of the challenges at the outset of this season will be to carry over the momentum generated after the bye week last season.

"It starts in practice," Harris continued. "It starts in the locker room. It starts in film. We gotta keep pressing. We gotta keep doing the small things, the little things, going to our meetings. We have to keep knowing that from where we were last year, after that bye week, us just really getting into the details, us really keying in on what we need to focus on, us working on the small things, like, for me my alignments and everything like that. All the little small details that play a big role, I think all that stuff plays over to the game. In the game it should be easy, it should be just execution, and that's where I think we got better last year.

"Just going into (training) camp, I feel like all of us, we know exactly what we are. We know exactly what we need to work on. We're doing a lot with the guys we have here, especially the new guys.

"We got (wide receiver) Calvin (Austin III) back, I think I'm excited about that. Calvin's kind of a unicorn, you can out him really anywhere, put him in the backfield, at slot, everywhere. I think he's gonna be featured a lot. He's gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses, that'll help out all of us, just seeing him line up everywhere.

"I'm excited for this year, especially for the guys we have coming in."

Harris confirmed he's noticed changes in what the players are being asked to do during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but didn't elaborate.

"I don't want to go into details, but yeah," he said.