Memorable Matchup: An OT thriller

November 25, 1979at Three Rivers StadiumSteelers 33, Browns 30 OT**

When it came to Steelers-Browns games in the 1970s, there was never a dull moment. And on this November afternoon there was nothing but excitement when the two teams met at Three Rivers Stadium.

"It was a conference game, we always knew no matter what their record was they were going to be a tough team to play and they were always up for us," said Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount, who had an interception in the game. "It was always fun for us, the fans, proximity wise the cities aren't far apart. It was always a great game."

This one would be no different. The game took three hours and 39 minutes, not decided until there were just 13 seconds left on the clock in overtime for a 33-30 Steelers win.

"It was a great game," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It was one of those games that back in those days it seemed like we had a lot of close, tough games against the Browns. That has to be one of the few that went to overtime and it was great to win that one. It was an exciting game and an exciting win against the Browns."