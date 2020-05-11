McFarland taking it one day at a time

But McFarland is ready for the next step. He can't wait to get into the Steelers running back room and work with players whose careers he has followed, including James Conner and Benny Snell.

"Looking at the backs, watching them for a long time, I watched some of them when I was in college," said McFarland. "Everyone brings something different to the table. I hope to come in and have the trust and support of them. I am going to work hard. I will do everything I can to be a part of the team and make the team."

McFarland finished his Maryland career with 1,648 rushing yards in just two seasons, ranking 21st overall in school history. He ranks ninth in school history with six 100-yard games.

In 2018 he broke the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards, an average of 7.9 yards per carry. But he also is capable of helping out in the passing game, and his acceleration, decisiveness and ability to cut all add to his overall game.

"I take a lot of pride in being versatile," said McFarland. "I think if you want to play this game you have be versatile to be valuable to a team. That always stuck in my mind. My dad taught me as a kid to learn as much as I can on the field. When that time comes, you will be able to pick it up and be ready."

In 2019 being ready was a little tougher on him. He had 114 rushing attempts for 614 yards, scoring eight touchdowns. His season was hampered by an ankle injury he suffered Week 2 against Temple that didn't let up as the season went on, even though he missed only one game, a sign of the toughness he brings to his game.

"That is something that has always been important to me," said McFarland. "You aren't always going to play this game at 100 percent. When I had that injury last year it affected me, but I didn't let it affect me so that I couldn't get back on the field. I wanted to show my teammates I could do it.

"I love this game. I love my teammates and I always want to win. That is always on my mind. Anybody who knows me, who had been around me for a long time, knows that I love football. They can tell the passion I have for it. I love to compete. I am a competitor.