Those "young" men include Maurkice Pouncey (25 in July), David DeCastro (24 last January), Kelvin Beachum (25 in June), Marcus Gilbert (26 last month), and Mike Adams (24 a couple of weeks ago). Expect Munchak also to have an impact on the older guys in the group, including Ramon Foster (28), Cody Wallace (30 in November), and Guy Whimper (31 in May).

At a spot in the calendar when many NFL teams are desperately looking for depth along the offensive line, the Steelers have eight players with starting experience under contract.

"Obviously, I'm excited about acquiring a guy like Mike," said Tomlin. "Again, when you think of Munch, you think of credibility, both as a player and as a coach, and from my perspective, as a coach who has competed against him for a number of years, he's a guy who always has his guys prepared. Having worked with him over the past few months, he's a guy who has positive energy as it relates to the game, and I just look forward to us benefitting from that."

The addition of Munchak gives Tomlin a staff of assistants that include three former NFL head coaches – Munchak, Dick LeBeau (Cincinnati Bengals), and Todd Haley (pictured above, Kansas City Chiefs). No other team can make that claim.

"Maybe ex-head coaches are good coaches, I don't know," said Tomlin. "We'll see how that works out. Hopefully, I'm not one of them. (Laughs)