5 for Friday: Steelers have been aggressive, prudent

Of course, those were the same people who had a lot of angst over the Steelers losing Mike Hilton in free agency a couple of years ago, as well.

So which is it? Are the Steelers unable to draft and/or develop cornerbacks, or are Sutton and Hilton good players who were drafted and/or developed by the team?

Yes, the team had some misses at the position, as well. But that's not all that extraordinary at the position in a league where half of the starting cornerbacks were originally on someone else's roster.

That's just the way that position works, largely because it might be the hardest position to judge going into the draft each season.

Very few college teams have their cornerbacks line up and play man defense. More often than not, college corners are playing some kind of soft zone coverage because they don't have to worry about college quarterbacks being super accurate with the ball.

That changes in the NFL. You have to mirror receivers and stay on them much more closely in the NFL. And you're not allowed to be nearly as grabby in the NFL as you can get away with in college.

After quarterback, judging college cornerbacks might be the toughest position for scouts to evaluate.

Both Hilton and Sutton are quality players. But could the Steelers really tie up more than $50 million -- what they've signed for in free agency -- in those two players?

• On that subject, the vaunted 2018 draft that had four quarterbacks selected in the top 10 for the first time in 70 years hasn't worked out so well.

The Browns took Baker Mayfield first overall that year, while Sam Darnold went third to the Jets, Josh Allen seventh to the Bills and Josh Rosen 10th to the Cardinals.