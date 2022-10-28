Light at the end of the tunnel

"We're gonna keep working at it. We haven't found it. We haven't found the execution. We haven't got on tape what we want to see yet."

The 341 total net yards and 33:16 time of possession the Steelers managed in last Sunday's 16-10 loss at Miami were the second-highest figures of the season in each category (behind 364 and 36:08 on Oct. 9 at Buffalo).

Canada sees progress in such developments, but not enough.

"There are things which you may not see we're getting better at," Canada said. "You're seeing some things that are there. You're seeing more fluidity but then you're also seeing some things that; we can't have a penalty on third-and-1 on a sneak play."

The play he referenced was an example of little things having a big effect on the offense.

It occurred from the Miami 15-yard line with 3:17 remaining.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett started wide receiver Miles Boykin's motion before the right side of the offensive line had completed its set into a three-point stance.

Pickett made the first down on the sneak, but an illegal shift cost the Steelers 5 yards.

And then a holding penalty cost them 10 more.

And then an interception derailed what had been a promising and potentially game-winning march from the Steelers' 18.