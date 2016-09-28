Leaders in the Classroom Week 3 winner: Maureen Frew

Sep 28, 2016 at 03:30 PM
LITC_thumb_Reg03.jpg

Leaders In The Classroom - Week 3 Winner

Maureen Frew

Subject Taught: Maker Education Specialist, K-6th

School: Avonworth Primary Center

Why nominated:Mrs. Frew was nominated by 5 people, one of which said, "Mrs. Frew is everything that is right with educational leadership. She is pioneering the maker movement in our region. Teachers from all over are coming to learn what she's doing, how she's doing it, and the best practices of incorporating the maker movement into the classroom. She is one of a kind!"

Favorite Player: Ben Roethlisberger

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 12 Blog: Stopping the run comes first

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals
news

A time to give back

Thanksgiving is a time to be give back and that is exactly what the Steelers have done
news

 Week 12 Injury Report (Bengals)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 12
news

Warren wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Running back Jaylen Warren was voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns
Advertising