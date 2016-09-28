Leaders In The Classroom - Week 3 Winner
Maureen Frew
Subject Taught: Maker Education Specialist, K-6th
School: Avonworth Primary Center
Why nominated:Mrs. Frew was nominated by 5 people, one of which said, "Mrs. Frew is everything that is right with educational leadership. She is pioneering the maker movement in our region. Teachers from all over are coming to learn what she's doing, how she's doing it, and the best practices of incorporating the maker movement into the classroom. She is one of a kind!"
Favorite Player: Ben Roethlisberger