Leaders in the Classroom Week 14 winner: McCall Malecki

Why nominated: Ms. Malecki was nominated by her colleague who says, "McCall Malecki is one of the most driven teachers I have seen. She will apply, lead, coordinate, and participate in educational activities that support her students in the classroom. She brings new programs to her students that engage their creativity and interests. Through these, she is able to make learning fun and innovative. She is a great educator who makes teaching her life's work and believes that learning is a lifelong endeavor. She is a caring individual and a wonderful mentor for young people and definitely warrants the title of Leader in the Classroom.